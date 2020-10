Or Copy this URL to Share

Ariel Wang, 34, passed away on September 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS as the result of a traffic accident on Stark Rd. in Starkville, MS. She was a cashier at OEC restaurant.

She is survived by her mother, Suzi Ponder of Starkville, MS.

There will be services at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store