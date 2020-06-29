Dr. Aubrey Wayne Shelton, long-time Starkville resident, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on June 20, 2020. He was 88 years old.??Born in Lepanto, AR on August 8, 1931, Wayne was raised in the cotton fields near Osceola, AR, the child of James Obediah and Pauline Hall Shelton. After graduating from MISCO High School, he attended Arkansas State University. Next, he served as an officer in the Army 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Field Artillery in Fort Richardson, Alaska. Later he headed to the University of Arkansas to pursue his Master's degree in Education, where he met his dear wife, Mary, in class. After teaching for 3 years in St. Louis, MO they returned to the University of Arkansas where he received his PhD. They moved to Starkville in 1964 after he accepted a position in the Elementary Education department at Mississippi State University, where he taught for over 30 years.
During the course of their marriage, Wayne and Mary lived life to the fullest, traveling with their family by RV from coast to coast. Known as an avid fisherman, Wayne returned to Alaska several times to fish for King salmon. No fish was safe in his presence. Wayne's life was spent with family, many life-long friends, and coffee buddies. He voraciously read spy and Western novels on his iPad, and continued fishing and attending his weekly poker game until the year before his death.
Dr. Shelton is survived by his only daughter, Allison Shelton Ross and husband Michael, cherished granddaughters Jessica Turri Eshius and husband Aaron and Jordan Turri Andrews and husband Ben, and great-grand son, Arlo Andrews, all of Nashville, Tennessee. His second great-grand son is on the way and will be named Oliver Shelton Andrews in his honor. He is also survived by his sister, Mrs. Joyce McFarland of San Antonio, TX and a host of nieces and nephews and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Shelton, his sister Eloise, his brother JB, brother Dick and sister Otha.
The family would like to thank his beloved caretaker, Lena Branson for the compassionate and loving care she provided during the last 5 years of his life. He was able to stay in his own home until his passing because of her dedication.
Due to COVID restrictions, no service is planned. A small graveside interment will take place in the historic Garden Point Cemetery Etowah, AR, where Wayne will be laid to rest next to Mary and his family.??In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.