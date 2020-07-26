1/1
A.W. King Jr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share A.W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. A.W. King, Jr., 95, of Haughton, LA passed away on July 22, 2020.  Mr. King was a long-time resident of Bogalusa, LA.  He leaves to honor his memory his daughters, Pam King Tarpley, Jackie King Pruett (Steve); grandchildren, Lissa Gore (Blake), Courtney Robbins (Jeremy), Scott Pruett (Dena), and Stephanie Pruett; great grandchildren, Ethan Robbins, Lainey Robbins, Henry Pruett, and James Pruett. Mr. King was an active member of Stockwell Road MBC, retired from Bogalusa Fire department, and WWII veteran.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Stockwell Road Missionary Baptist Church in Bossier City officiated by Pastor Nathan Luellen with Bro. Jason Hebert assisting. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Jul. 26 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stockwell Road Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Stockwell Road Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved