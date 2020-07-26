Mr. A.W. King, Jr., 95, of Haughton, LA passed away on July 22, 2020. Mr. King was a long-time resident of Bogalusa, LA. He leaves to honor his memory his daughters, Pam King Tarpley, Jackie King Pruett (Steve); grandchildren, Lissa Gore (Blake), Courtney Robbins (Jeremy), Scott Pruett (Dena), and Stephanie Pruett; great grandchildren, Ethan Robbins, Lainey Robbins, Henry Pruett, and James Pruett. Mr. King was an active member of Stockwell Road MBC, retired from Bogalusa Fire department, and WWII veteran.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Stockwell Road Missionary Baptist Church in Bossier City officiated by Pastor Nathan Luellen with Bro. Jason Hebert assisting. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

