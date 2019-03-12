|
|
Barbara Lee Thomasson Percer, 89, passed away at Shoals Hospital in Muscle Shoals, AL March 5, 2019. Mrs. Percer, formerly of Birmingham, AL was the widow of O. G. (Ted) Percer. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Smith Lay, Olive Branch, MS, a grandson, Charles Alexander (Sandy) Lay, Collierville, TN, a sister, Vivian Langston, Fayetteville, TN, and two greatgrandsons, Landon and Julian Lay of Moscow, TN. Services will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 1:00 PM at Valhalla Cemetery, Midfield, AL at the mausoleum.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019