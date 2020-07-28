Bessie Chandler

Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Bessie Will Chandler, 77, of Starkville, MS died on July 24, 2020 in Starkville, MS.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Sessums Community Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at Sessums Community Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

