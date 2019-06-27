Betty Aultman, 74, passed away Tues. June 25, 2019 at Brandon Nursing and Rehab Center in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be held on Sat. June 29, 2019 from 9am-10:45am at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 11am on Sat. June 29, 2019 at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Brandon, MS. Graveside Services will be held at 3pm on Sat. June 29, 2019 at the Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville, MS. Mrs. Aultman was born in Starville, MS on Oct. 26, 1944 to the late Floyd and Ida Lee Thompson Barnhill. She was a resident of Rankin County, MS where she was a longtime faithful member of Crossgates Baptist Church in Brandon, MS. Mrs. Aultman graduated Starkville High School and the Mississippi State College for Women. After graduating from the "W" she taught Home Economics for many years at Forrest County Agricultural High School in Brooklyn, MS. Mrs. Aultman also taught some classes at the University of Southern Mississippi and received her Master's Degree. Mrs. Aultman attained her PhD from the Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS. She then began working as the Mississippi State Supervisor for Home Economics and Vocational Education Department in Jackson, MS until her retirement. Mrs. Aultman is survived by her cousins, Joyce Yeatman Craft (Van), Jane Brooks Borgognoni (Tommy), Bonnie Thompson Smith and Donald Thompson; special friend, Emma Fletcher and her loving puppy, Cody. Mrs. Aultman is also preceded in death by her husband, David Aultman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at 2001 Airport Rd. Flowood, MS 39232. Published in Starkville Daily News on June 28, 2019