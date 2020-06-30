Mrs. Betty Katherine Brasher Gray, 83, of Holcomb, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 22, 1937 in the Leverett Community of Tallahatchie County to Charles Ernest and Katherine Rebecca Barton Brasher. Betty married the love of her life, Paul Lindsey Gray on February 14, 1960 and they enjoyed 60 wonderful years of marriage together. She was a devoted homemaker and the model farmer's wife working alongside her husband tirelessly to support their farming operation. A wonderful cook, Betty cooked for an army daily. Friends and family alike have enjoyed many delicious meals at her table. An avid sports enthusiast, Betty thoroughly enjoyed watching Mississippi State Sports as well as other SEC teams. While Betty will be deeply missed by those who loved her, we find comfort in knowing she held in her soul the cure to death, a relationship with Jesus Christ.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Holcomb Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Tribble officiating. Eulogies will be delivered by her daughters, Jan Gray Walton and Audrey Gray McBride. Interment will follow in the Holcomb Cemetery. Due to social distancing, there will be no visitation prior to the church service.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Paul Lindsey Gray of Holcomb; two daughters, Jan Gray Walton of Holcomb and Audrey Gray McBride(Rocky) of Starkville; one son, Chadwick Paul Gray(Robin) of Holcomb; two sisters, Sarah Huber of Ridgeland and Lyn Hailey of Meridian; two brothers, Ernest Brasher(Ann) of Leverett and Bill Brasher(Judy) of Holcomb; sister-in-law, Sandra Gray Alford(Gene) of Cumming, GA; and seven grandchildren, Katie Beth Walton Axton(Quinn), Hamilton Gray McBride(Erin), Harrison James McBride(Madison), Madalyn Alexandria McBride, Anna Marie Gray, Colton Paul Gray and Jordan Russell Simmons.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Sammy Brasher.
Pallbearers will be Lynn Carpenter, Josh Coffman, Larry DeLoach, Marc Hayward, Harry Lott, Jr., and Keith Watson.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
Published in Starkville Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.