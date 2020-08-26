We NEVER saw Betty without a smile. She loved her family with the force of a Mama Bear. Larry and Betty share the same birthday so Larry would tell me to remind him to get Betty a card,his card was going to get to her first. It never happened. Betty's beautiful card would arrive first, everytime. When Larry and I married, Betty and Glenwood welcomed me with open arms. I wasn't sure about Glenwoods teasing at times and Betty would say,"Hon, Don't you pay any attention to him." Bailee learned to climb stairs at Aunt Betty's house. Betty was truly someone I think about when I hear the term Southern Belle. Her love came before her,she brought grace and "loveliness"to the room. Even though her health issues,she held her head high and carried on with what life dealt her. God's welcomed her home to the most amazing garden party ever. The only thing shinier than the streets of gold will be Betty smiling at her Savior. To the family,we will keep you in our prayers. We know our Lord will give you a peace that passes all understanding.

Diane and Larry Grissom

