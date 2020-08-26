Betty Jane Ash Grissom, age 81 died Saturday August 22, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Columbus. A private family service will be held.
Mrs. Grissom was born on October 6, 1938 in Caruthersville, MO to the late Fred Ernest and Rachel Modine Tillmon Ash. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Columbus.
Mrs. Betty was an amazing homemaker who loved the Lord and her church. She was a true southern lady. She loved to cook for her family and friends, and had the sweetest heart. She was very passionate about her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Glenwood Grissom, her grandson, Hunter Grissom and her great grandson, Sawyer Glen Prisock. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory 2nd Ave N is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include:
Children:
Danny Grissom, Joan (Walter) Lann, Gina (Buddy) Prisock, Beth Ann (Jerry Wayne) Beard
Brothers and Sisters:
Jimmy Ash, Johnny Ash, Tina Mayhew, Freddy Ash, Mary Ann Lee, and Ronnie Ash
Grandchildren:
D.J. Grissom, Kirby (Brock) Allen, Leslie (Nick) Dimino, Carson (Claire) Beard, Abby (John Ross) McCartney, Presly (Laura) Prisock, Bethany (Tyler) Williamson, Parker (Cheyenne) Prisock, and Chloe Grissom
Great Grandchildren:
Anna Grace Grissom, Luke Allen, Hogan Allen, Jack Dimino, Cambell Dimino, Sam Beard, Charlie Mae Beard, John Walter McCartney, Kane Williamson, and Sage Prisock
Serving as pallbearers will be:
D.J. Grissom, Carson Beard, Presly Prisock, Parker Prisock, Dennis Grissom, and Chuck Reed
Memorial may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38101
Or
First Baptist Church, Columbus
P.O. Box 829
Columbus, MS 39703