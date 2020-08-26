1/1
Betty Grissom
1938 - 2020
Betty Jane Ash Grissom, age 81 died Saturday August 22, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Columbus. A private family service will be held.  
Mrs. Grissom was born on October 6, 1938 in Caruthersville, MO to the late Fred Ernest and Rachel Modine Tillmon Ash. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Columbus.  
Mrs. Betty was an amazing homemaker who loved the Lord and her church. She was a true southern lady. She loved to cook for her family and friends, and had the sweetest heart. She was very passionate about her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Glenwood Grissom, her grandson, Hunter Grissom and her great grandson, Sawyer Glen Prisock. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory 2nd Ave N is in charge of arrangements.  
Survivors include: 
Children: 
Danny Grissom, Joan (Walter) Lann, Gina (Buddy) Prisock, Beth Ann (Jerry Wayne) Beard 
Brothers and Sisters: 
Jimmy Ash, Johnny Ash, Tina Mayhew, Freddy Ash, Mary Ann Lee, and Ronnie Ash 
Grandchildren: 
D.J. Grissom, Kirby (Brock) Allen, Leslie (Nick) Dimino, Carson (Claire) Beard, Abby (John Ross) McCartney, Presly (Laura) Prisock, Bethany (Tyler) Williamson, Parker (Cheyenne) Prisock, and Chloe Grissom 
Great Grandchildren: 
Anna Grace Grissom, Luke Allen, Hogan Allen, Jack Dimino, Cambell Dimino, Sam Beard, Charlie Mae Beard, John Walter McCartney, Kane Williamson, and Sage Prisock 
Serving as pallbearers will be: 
D.J. Grissom, Carson Beard, Presly Prisock, Parker Prisock, Dennis Grissom, and Chuck Reed 
Memorial may be made to: 
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 
501 St. Jude Place 
Memphis, TN 38101 
Or  
First Baptist Church, Columbus 
P.O. Box 829 
Columbus, MS 39703

Published in Starkville Daily News from Aug. 26 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory - 2nd Ave. North - Columbus
716 2nd Avenue North
Columbus, MS 39701
662-328-4432
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
Prayers go out to the family. She was such a sweet, beautiful woman inside and out. Lois
Melinda Lett-Swindle
Friend
August 25, 2020
Larry and I are so sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family during this time of grief.
Vanessa Turner
Friend
August 24, 2020
We NEVER saw Betty without a smile. She loved her family with the force of a Mama Bear. Larry and Betty share the same birthday so Larry would tell me to remind him to get Betty a card,his card was going to get to her first. It never happened. Betty's beautiful card would arrive first, everytime. When Larry and I married, Betty and Glenwood welcomed me with open arms. I wasn't sure about Glenwoods teasing at times and Betty would say,"Hon, Don't you pay any attention to him." Bailee learned to climb stairs at Aunt Betty's house. Betty was truly someone I think about when I hear the term Southern Belle. Her love came before her,she brought grace and "loveliness"to the room. Even though her health issues,she held her head high and carried on with what life dealt her. God's welcomed her home to the most amazing garden party ever. The only thing shinier than the streets of gold will be Betty smiling at her Savior. To the family,we will keep you in our prayers. We know our Lord will give you a peace that passes all understanding.
Diane and Larry Grissom
Family
August 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss . She was a dear & sweet lady inside & out.
Bob & Janice Taylor
August 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dale Brewer
Friend
August 24, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. Bill & I will keep your family in our prayers.
Tisha Pennington
Friend
August 23, 2020
I will miss our phone calls


Theressa and Bill Loyed
Friend
August 23, 2020
The world had lost a very special lady, and if you were blessed to know her, a very, very dear friend! I thank God for the opportunity of having known Betty throughout my life. She and Glen were extremely special to me. I will truly miss her perky little personality and loving spirit✝❤
Penny Beaty
August 23, 2020
There is no doubt that Betty, will be missed. Because she fought so very hard in the cancer battle, and a cure did not come for her, what a comfort to know she is healed by The Great Physician, and is singing His Praises in His Presence1
Hazel Hodges
Friend
