Betty Jewel Britt Gazaway, 83, passed away on May 12, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. She was retired from Sudduth Elementary school after 28 years of service as a cafeteria worker and a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She was a loving wife to her husband Thomas and loving mother to her children, grandchildren, and all children. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Thomas Gazaway; parents, Jim Britt and Louise Rushing; and sister, June Gray. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Brown (John) and Vickie Turner (Danny); sons, Bennie Gazaway (Donna) and Jimmy Gazaway (Susan), all of Starkville, MS;grandchildren, Bob Brown (Jodie), Tommy Gazaway (Trenica), Brittany Turner, Dylan Gazaway and Caleb Gazaway; and great grandchildren, Abigail and Dalton Brown. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Michael Sanders will conduct the service. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 1804 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Sturgis, MS 39769. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.