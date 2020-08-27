Betty Templeton

Betty Albritton Terrell Templeton, 81, of Mobile died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Mobile, AL.
Betty grew up in Bogue Chitto, MS and graduated from Bogue Chitto High School. She graduated from University of Southern MS with a Bachelors of Business Education, Masters of Counseling, and Triple A Certification in Administration. Her long teaching career spanned from her first teaching job in Brewton, AL. She inspired and counseled endless numbers of students as a guidance counselor at Pass Christian High School and Starkville High School in MS. She received Counselor of the Year twice from the MS Vocational Counselor Association. She devoted herself to others and shared her gifts in gardening, cooking, and a love for genealogy. She was actively involved at the First Baptist Church of Starkville, MS before becoming ill and radiated God's love to everyone as she truly knew God loved her.
She was preceded in death by her spouses James W. Terrell of Gulfport and E.O. Templeton, Jr. of Starkville, MS. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Henry H. and Laura Belle Brown Albritton, a sister Pauline A. Moak and five brothers, Joe W., Pete, Harold, Barney and John Albritton. Survivors include a daughter Elisa Kennedy (Kurt), a son Tee Templeton (Astrid), a brother Paul D. Albritton, two granddaughters Corinne Kennedy and Christine Weakley (Ryan) and a great granddaughter Harper Weakley.
The family prefers memorials to the Betty & EO Templeton, Jr. History and Genealogy Fair Fund established in the MSU Libraries. Checks can be made out to the MSU Foundation, P.O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762. Please include designation with checks.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Starkville, MS to be scheduled at a later date.
