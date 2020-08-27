1/
Betty Templeton
Betty Albritton Terrell Templeton, 81, of Mobile died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Mobile, AL.
Betty grew up in Bogue Chitto, MS and graduated from Bogue Chitto High School. She graduated from University of Southern MS with a Bachelors of Business Education, Masters of Counseling, and Triple A Certification in Administration. Her long teaching career spanned from her first teaching job in Brewton, AL. She inspired and counseled endless numbers of students as a guidance counselor at Pass Christian High School and Starkville High School in MS. She received Counselor of the Year twice from the MS Vocational Counselor Association. She devoted herself to others and shared her gifts in gardening, cooking, and a love for genealogy. She was actively involved at the First Baptist Church of Starkville, MS before becoming ill and radiated God's love to everyone as she truly knew God loved her.
She was preceded in death by her spouses James W. Terrell of Gulfport and E.O. Templeton, Jr. of Starkville, MS. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Henry H. and Laura Belle Brown Albritton, a sister Pauline A. Moak and five brothers, Joe W., Pete, Harold, Barney and John Albritton. Survivors include a daughter Elisa Kennedy (Kurt), a son Tee Templeton (Astrid), a brother Paul D. Albritton, two granddaughters Corinne Kennedy and Christine Weakley (Ryan) and a great granddaughter Harper Weakley.
The family prefers memorials to the Betty & EO Templeton, Jr. History and Genealogy Fair Fund established in the MSU Libraries. Checks can be made out to the MSU Foundation, P.O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762. Please include designation with checks.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Starkville, MS to be scheduled at a later date.
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport, MS is honored to serve the family. View and sign the online tribute at ww.bokfh.com.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Aug. 27 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
August 27, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
