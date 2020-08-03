Funeral services for Beverly Jean Cochran Vaughan of Maben, Miss. will be on Monday, August 3, 2020. The graveside only service will be held at 10:00 a.m. with a single, private family ceremony as is customary due to pandemic restrictions. Beverly was born December 28, 1953 and was 66 years old. Beverly, retired, was an employee of the Regions Banking System for more than thirty years and a member of the Choctaw County School System for a short while. She was a longtime member of Ackerman Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Gary Vaughan, to whom she was married for forty-six and one-half years. She also is survived by her two sons: Rocky Vaughan and wife Ellie of Ackerman, Miss. and Quint Vaughan of Maben, Miss., two grandsons Ryder Vaughan and Brody Vaughan of Ackerman, Miss., two sisters Ann Sturdivant of Eupora, Miss. and Carolyn McMullen also of Eupora, three brothers Jimmy Dan Cochran of Pheba, Miss., Paul Cochran of Mathiston, Miss. and Donnie Cochran also of Mathiston, Miss, numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of close friends and extended family.
