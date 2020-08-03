1/
Beverly Vaughan
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for Beverly Jean Cochran Vaughan of Maben, Miss. will be on Monday, August 3, 2020. The graveside only service will be held at 10:00 a.m. with a single, private family ceremony as is customary due to pandemic restrictions. Beverly was born December 28, 1953 and was 66 years old. Beverly,  retired, was an employee of the Regions Banking System for more than thirty years and a member of the Choctaw County School System for a short while. She was a longtime member of Ackerman Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Gary Vaughan, to whom she was married for forty-six and one-half years. She also is survived by her two sons: Rocky Vaughan and wife Ellie of Ackerman, Miss. and Quint Vaughan of Maben, Miss., two grandsons Ryder Vaughan and Brody Vaughan of Ackerman, Miss., two sisters Ann Sturdivant of Eupora, Miss. and Carolyn McMullen also of Eupora, three brothers Jimmy Dan Cochran of Pheba, Miss., Paul Cochran of Mathiston, Miss. and Donnie Cochran also of Mathiston, Miss, numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of close friends and extended family.  
Please visit www.welchfuneralhomes.com to sign the on line guest register.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 3, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved