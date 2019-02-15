Home

Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Sturgis Baptist Church
Sturgis, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Sturgis Baptist Church
Sturgis, MS
View Map
Billie Ruth Gary Jackson

Billie Ruth Gary Jackson Obituary
Billie Ruth Gary Jackson
Ruth Jackson went to be with the Lord Thursday, February 14th, 2019 at the age of 85. This was at the end of a wonderful period of hospice care for failing kidneys where her health rallied and she was active with family, friends, and her new hobby of painting with no fear of death before passing away peacefully with a deep trust in God. She was born in Springhill, MS to Aubrey and Eloise Gary. She and her late husband E. Dale Jackson were residents of Sturgis, MS until Dale's death in 2015 when Ruth moved to Germantown, TN to be close to family. She is survived by her sons Clay Jackson and Aubrey (Beth) Jackson and grandchildren Garrett Jackson, Samantha Jackson, Benjamin Jackson, and David Jackson, and sisters Neva (Carroll) Hemphill, Annette Waits, Sue Boland, and Dianne (George) Simon. She was a long time member of Sturgis Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements are visitation from 1-2:30 PM Monday February 18th at Sturgis Baptist Church in Sturgis, MS with a funeral service officiated by Reverend Russell Mord at 2:30 PM. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to French Camp Academy in French Camp, MS. You can go online and sign guest register at www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019
