Bobby Craig

Bobby Joe Craig, age 83, passed away at his residence in Starkville MS on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Bob was VP of Operations for Methods Workshop LLC. He loved his work along with the related travel involving places and people around the world. Bob was a graduate of Mississippi State University where he played baseball in 1958 and 1959. He was an avid Bulldog who was often seen (and heard!) at MSU sporting events, especially baseball - one of the greatest joys of his life. Bob was an extrovert who loved and enjoyed being with others and all things sports, but his greatest joy was the love of his wife and family - whose love, admiration, and respect was immeasurable.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Craig; parents Joe Wade Craig and Clercia Carolyn Cobb Craig.
He is survived by his children; daughter, Lee Ann Fowler (Ken) Franklin TN;
son, Brian Craig (Julie) of Milton GA; step-children, Jay Milton of Houston TX, and Connie Mayts (Andy) of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Courtney Fowler Cox, Jackson Milton, Joseph Milton, Jessica Mayts, Cassidy Fowler, Drew Mayts, Kylie Craig, and Tyler Mayts; great grandchildren, Leighton Cox, Brantley Belle Cox, and Esther Milton; sisters, Wadene Deason of Meridianville, AL, and Debbie Doss (Paul) of Gulf Shores, AL; and brothers, Bryant Craig (Shirley) of Ft. Worth, TX, and Douglas Craig (Ikiee) of Busan, South Korea.
There will be a gathering in remembrance of Bob on Saturday, September 19th from 12:00-2:00 at the George M Bryan airport main hangar. It will be come and go and casual with bbq, sides, desserts and drinks for anyone who'd like to stop by. We do ask that anyone attending please practice social distancing. Tables will be set up in the hangar and outside the hangar at recommended distances.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 50, Memphis TN 38101 or the Bulldog Club, P.O. BT,
Mississippi State, MS 39762.
