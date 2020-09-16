1/1
Bobby Craig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Joe Craig, age 83, passed away at his residence in Starkville MS on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Bob was VP of Operations for Methods Workshop LLC. He loved his work along with the related travel involving places and people around the world. Bob was a graduate of Mississippi State University where he played baseball in 1958 and 1959. He was an avid Bulldog who was often seen (and heard!) at MSU sporting events, especially baseball - one of the greatest joys of his life. Bob was an extrovert who loved and enjoyed being with others and all things sports, but his greatest joy was the love of his wife and family - whose love, admiration, and respect was immeasurable.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Craig; parents Joe Wade Craig and Clercia Carolyn Cobb Craig.
He is survived by his children; daughter, Lee Ann Fowler (Ken) Franklin TN;
son, Brian Craig (Julie) of Milton GA; step-children, Jay Milton of Houston TX, and Connie Mayts (Andy) of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Courtney Fowler Cox, Jackson Milton, Joseph Milton, Jessica Mayts, Cassidy Fowler, Drew Mayts, Kylie Craig, and Tyler Mayts; great grandchildren, Leighton Cox, Brantley Belle Cox, and Esther Milton; sisters, Wadene Deason of Meridianville, AL, and Debbie Doss (Paul) of Gulf Shores, AL; and brothers, Bryant Craig (Shirley) of Ft. Worth, TX, and Douglas Craig (Ikiee) of Busan, South Korea.
There will be a gathering in remembrance of Bob on Saturday, September 19th from 12:00-2:00 at the George M Bryan airport main hangar.  It will be come and go and casual with bbq, sides, desserts and drinks for anyone who'd like to stop by. We do ask that anyone attending please practice social distancing. Tables will be set up in the hangar and outside the hangar at recommended distances.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis TN 38101 or the Bulldog Club, P.O. BT,
Mississippi State, MS 39762.
You can leave a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved