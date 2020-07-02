Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Bobby Joe Minor, Sr., 58, of Starkville, MS died on June 26, 2020 in Starkville, MS.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside funeral service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 :00 A.M. Memorial Garden Park Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

