Robert Barham Family Funeral HOme
6300 Hwy 39 North
Meridian, MS 39305
(601) 693-8482
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral services for Mrs. Bonnie Jean McWilliams will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Bro. Lannis May will officiate the service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. McWilliams, age 92, of Daleville passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at her residence. She was a member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church for many years. Survivors include her daughters, Jeanne McWilliams and Ruth Speed; grandson, Jason Speed and his wife, Jessica; one great-granddaughter, Aurora Speed; her brother, Donald Jolly and his wife, Bobbie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee McWilliams; son-in-law, David W. Speed; parents, R.I. and Myrtie Jolly; and her brothers, Murray and Charles Jolly. The family requests that donations be made to Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019
