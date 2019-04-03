Bonnie Sue Craig passed away Friday, March 31, 2019, at the Choctaw County Nursing Facility in Ackerman, MS. She was 81 years old. She was born December 16, 1937, in Winston County, Mississippi, to Young P. and Bessie Mae(Romedy) Dempsey. Ms. Craig was a homemaker early on in life. She served her country in the military for a short period, and eventually worked as an Administrative Assistant before retiring. Services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Weir Baptist Church in Weir, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, from 12:00 noon till service time, also at Weir Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Weir Cemetery. Ms. Craig is survived by 1 son, James. P."PeeWee"Craig(Julie) of Weir, MS, 1 daughter, Pat Jenkins(Howell) of Starkville, MS, 1 brother, Garland Dempsey of Weir, MS, 1 sister, Lila Chandler of Weir, MS, 4 grandchildren, Cassie Jenkins, Sissy Watson(Taylor), Denton Jenkins, all of Starkville, MS, Thomas Craig of Weir, MS, 2 great-grandchildren, Aubrey Watson and Cullen Watson of Starkville, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 grandson, Elijah Tuck Watson, and 1 brother, Paul B. Dempsey. Memorials may be made to Weir Baptist Church, , or . To sign the guest registry, visit HYPERLINK "http://www.colemanfuneral.com" www.colemanfuneral.com Published in Starkville Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary