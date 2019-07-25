|
|
Boyd Gatlin was born on August 13, 1945, to Ida Lou Boyd Gatlin and Aubrey Elijah Gatlin and died July 22, 2019.
Boyd's childhood and youth were spent in French Camp, Madison, and Forest, MS, where he graduated from high school. His siblings remember him as always curious, independent, and adventurous-the brother who read the Brittanica Junior encyclopedia volumes from cover to cover, the one who baked his own carrot cake for the high school bake sale instead of asking his mother, the one who owned a motor scooter in high school because it gave him independent transportation, the one who bonded with his brothers by wrangling horses.
He later attended Mississippi State University (MSU) and the University of Southern Mississippi for his undergraduate studies in liberal arts. It was at MSU that he was elected editor of The Reflector during the momentous civil rights movement. In this role, Boyd found his passion for journalism that would take him to television. Additionally, he served in the National Guard as a journalist documenting Hurricane Camille.
Inspired by his love of competitive cycling and touring he opened The Bicycle Shop in Starkville. His advertising efforts are remembered fondly, as many recall how Boyd would often ride a replica 19th-century penny-farthing bicycle through town.
Boyd continued his education by earning his Ph.D. at MSU and then followed in his parents' footsteps as an educator. He taught as an associate professor of engineering with a research specialty in computational bio-fluid dynamics and gas particle flows.
Upon retirement, Boyd enjoyed cruising the East Coast with his wife, Leslie, on their sailboat Ida Lou-hailing from his maternal home of French Camp, MS. Perhaps his most beloved role in life was at first as a father to his daughter, Amanda, and later as a grandfather to his grandson, Ian, who affectionately called him "Biggy Pop."
Boyd was generous with his time and had a strong devotion to his family and genealogy. He enjoyed connecting Gatlin kin with a shared history.
Boyd was a generous, helpful, and tolerant man to all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his brother Aubrey "Roy" LeRoy Gatlin, and his sister Virginia Ann Gatlin.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie Elaine Bauman; daughter, Amanda Lauren Gatlin, with her husband, Jeff; grandson, Ian Gatlin; and a much anticipated second grandson expected in September 2019. Additionally, he is survived by his siblings Dorothy Grimes (Gene) and Jon Gatlin (Sharon).
A remembrance of life gathering will take place at the McWhorter Barn in Starkville, MS on McKell Road off Oktoc Road on Sunday, July 28, 2019, 2–4 pm.
Memorial Gifts
Boyd Gatlin believed in giving to and supporting all people who are in need. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Boyd to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center at fredhutch.org.
The family would also appreciate donations to the "Be The Match" program either by joining the "Be The Match Registry" to be listed as a potential blood stem cell donor or by a financial contribution. Both are found at bethematch.org.
You can go online and sign guest register at www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on July 26, 2019