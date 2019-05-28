|
|
Brenda Kathryn Sutherland Fratesi passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 75 years of age. Brenda is survived by her husband of 48 years Louis Fratesi and their children Nicki Luczak, Brian Fratesi, and Joe Fratesi. Services for Brenda are scheduled for Visitation from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 P.M at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Starkville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the by phone at 1-800-227-2345 or by mail at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123. See Brenda's full obituary at www.welchfuneralhome.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on May 29, 2019