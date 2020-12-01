1/1
Brittany Phillips
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brittany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On the night of Saturday, November 21, 2020, the Lord carried our earthly angel, Brittany Rhea Phillips, 26, to her heavenly home. Brittany was born June 3, 1994 and was the loving daughter of Brad and Lane Phillips of Guntown and Stacie Kot Phillips of Starkville. Brittany was a Christian that loved her Lord and Savior. She attended Adaton Baptist Church. She was a licensed cosmetologist and founder and owner of Beauty Perfected. Brittany was given the opportunity to travel the world and visit many beautiful countries with her career in modeling which she thoroughly enjoyed. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her precious children. When time allowed, she was furthering her education working towards earning a degree in the medical field at Mississippi State University.
Brittany leaves her parents; daughter, Carley Rhea Carroll of Starkville; son, Kaleb James Kitchens of Starkville; grandparents, Claudia Kot of Starkville and Hoyle B. Phillips, Jr. and Dianne Phillips of Guntown; two step-sisters, Sadie and Jessi Sherrill; and two special uncles, Brian Phillips of Guntown and Duane Kot of Starkville.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Wendell Kot.
A Candle Lighting Service will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Unity Community Center, County Road 1303, Guntown, MS 38849. Please drive by and leave a candle.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
In honor of her memory, the family is making preparations for the Brittany Rhea Home for abused women.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved