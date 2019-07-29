|
Charles B. Ivy, 82, passed away on July 27, 2019. He was born October 3, 1936, in Macon, Mississippi, to Charles and Marguerite Ivy. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1953 where he played varsity baseball. He furthered his education at Mississippi State University, graduating in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. He was active in the ROTC program and a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. Upon graduation, he served as an officer in the Air Force for three years. He completed his master's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of New Mexico in 1960. He earned his PhD in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1966. He was an Associate Professor of Civil Engineering at Mississippi State University for ten years. He enjoyed teaching engineering students and spent many hours advising students and encouraging them to become Professional Engineers. He continued his career as a structural engineer and founded Ivy Engineering Associates, Inc. in Metairie, Louisiana, in 1985 with an emphasis on forensic engineering. Charles was a Professional Engineer and a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He enjoyed designing a variety of structures and served as an expert witness in court cases. Upon retirement in 2001, Charles and his wife moved to Gulf Breeze, Florida, to be close to their grandsons. He took great pleasure spending time with them and attending their school activities and sporting events. Charles was active in The Mission Anglican Church. He enjoyed fishing, reading military history, and watching Mississippi State sporting events. Charles leaves his wife of 61 years, Nancy Teasley Ivy; his children, Daryl C. Ivy (Pamela) of Metairie, Louisiana, and Laine Ivy Sheppard (David) of Gulf Breeze, Florida; his grandsons, Coleman C. Sheppard and Carter B. Sheppard of Gulf Breeze, Florida. He is survived by his sister, Elaine Ivy Cunningham (Robert), of Starkville, Mississippi. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, Mississippi, with the service immediately following. Graveside service will be at Memorial Garden Park in Starkville. Memorials may be made to The Mission Anglian Church in Pensacola, Florida, or to the Mississippi State University Engineering Research Center.
Published in Starkville Daily News on July 30, 2019