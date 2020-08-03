1/
Charles Courtney
Charles Mendell Courtney, 64, passed away peacefully at his home on July 29, 2020 in Starkville, MS.  Charles was born on October 17, 1955 in Greenwood, MS to the late S.M. Courtney and the late Jane Courtney. He was a graduate of Pillow Academy in Greenwood, MS, and attended Mississippi State University. He was a member of North Greenwood Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as a member of the audio/visual team for many years.  He had a successful career in radio broadcasting, insurance sales, and wireless sales.  He spent most of his life in Greenwood, and had recently retired to Starkville.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kay Makamson Courtney, of Starkville; his son, Jason Courtney (Courtney) of Brandon, MS; his daughter, Janna Sanford (Sean) of Starkville MS; his sister, Barbara Schilling (Doug) of Magnolia, MS; four grandchildren, Thomas Courtney, Julia Courtney, Clara Jane Courtney, and Lyla Sanford; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, S.M. Courtney, his mother, Jane Colson Courtney, and his sister, Eloise Couch.
A private graveside service will be held Sunday, August 2 at Memorial Garden Park in Starkville, MS.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Graveside service
Memorial Garden Park
August 3, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
August 1, 2020
