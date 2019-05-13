Home

Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Charles Everett Lancaster, 68, of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday. Charles was born in Baraboo, Wisconsin, lived most of his life in Starkville, Mississippi where he became a loyal Mississippi state Bulldog fan, and moved to Huntsville, Alabama in 2002 for some support from Jim and Cindy. Charles would like you to know that he is in a wonderful place reunited with the family he so loved: his mom, Nell, his dad, JD, his grandparents, his uncles, Joyner Lancaster and Walter McGuffee, and his aunt, Frances McGuffee. He especially wants you to know that he is no longer worried about all the many things that plagued him in this life. He can now socialize, square dance, golf, bowl and watch Mississippi State sports to his heart's content. The food is delicious and he can brag on his family and friends just as much as he wants without offending anyone. He had been anticipating his journey to this wonderful place for some time. Charles is survived by his brothers, Jim and wife, Cindy, and Harold and wife, Candy; cousin, Linda McGuffee; nieces, Tonya Lancaster, Monica Hayes and Alicia Crow; nephews, Jason and Jackson Lancaster; five great nephews; and four great-nieces. His worst fear was that he would forget one of the family member's name as his memory failed him. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday May 15 at Laughlin Service Funeral Home, with the funeral immediately following in the chapel. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. (www.laughlinservice.com)
Published in Starkville Daily News on May 14, 2019
