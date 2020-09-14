1/1
Charles "Pap" McElroy
Tupelo/Starkville-A graveside service celebrating the life of Charles Slade "PAP" McElroy, 86, will be held at 5 PM Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Oddfellows Cemetery in Starkville with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Burial will follow. A private family service is being held in Tupelo. The family requests all wear a mask due to the Corona Virus Pandemic. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Memorials may be made to Palmer Home for Children, 912 11th Ave. South, Columbus, MS. 39701. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net">hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net">hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net">hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net

Published in Starkville Daily News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holland Funeral Directors
5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd
Tupelo, MS 38801
(662) 840-5000
September 8, 2020
Tom,
Deepest condolences to you and your family on the passing of your Father
Mike Stawowczyk
Coworker
September 8, 2020
Tom and Kelly,
Sorry to here about your dad. Always a happy man and a big smile on his face every time I saw him. Miss seeing you both.
With love and prayers,
David and Norma Jackson
David Jackson
Friend
September 6, 2020
Kelly and Tom, I have so many fond memories of your Dad while we were growing up in Green Oaks. His laugh, his love for his family and Mr. Peabody!!!
My thoughts and prayers are with you both.
Kathy Foster Ashley
