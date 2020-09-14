Tupelo/Starkville-A graveside service celebrating the life of Charles Slade "PAP" McElroy, 86, will be held at 5 PM Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Oddfellows Cemetery in Starkville with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Burial will follow. A private family service is being held in Tupelo. The family requests all wear a mask due to the Corona Virus Pandemic. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Memorials may be made to Palmer Home for Children, 912 11th Ave. South, Columbus, MS. 39701. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net"&gt;hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net"&gt;hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net"&gt;hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net