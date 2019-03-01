Charles Elliott "Chase" Little entered his eternal home in Heaven on February 28, 2019. He passed from this world at his home in Starkville. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 3rd, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Porter Funeral Home in Louisville, MS. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Porter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Chase graduated from Waynesboro High School, Jones Junior College, and attended Mississippi State University. He was a kind, caring, gentle soul who was considered God's greatest gift by his family. He loved deeply and maintained lifelong friendships. From the age of nine he fought Type I Juvenile Diabetes, never complaining and never giving up. It was his greatest wish that a cure would be found to spare pain to others. Chase especially loved children and nature. He was an avid reader and art lover. Above all he greatly loved his family and listening to their life stories. His family reunion at Lake Tiak-O-Khata was the highlight of every year. He has left a tremendous void in their world.? Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Steve and Sharon Hill Little of Starkville; his aunts and uncles, Pat and Bill Hall, Paul Little, Randy and Sammie Hill, Jean and Jerry Enis, Peggy and Jimmy Joyner, Bennie and Teresa Hill, and Jamie and Helen Hill; his cousins, Paulina Little, Jacob Little, Jim Williamson, Wes Hall, Candace Enis, Jay Enis, Ashley Finch, Wendy Todd, Zachary Hill, Genesis Hill, Chris Hill, and Hannah Hill; and special friends, Margaret McRae Davis (Nana), Robert Tullos, Coach Geary Jackson and Willie Evans.? He was preceded in death by his grandparents Charles Little and Merle Little Reeves of New Hope, and Elliott Randolph and Catherine Hill of Louisville. Pallbearers will be Drew Hines, Jonathan McArthur, Geary Jackson, Jayce Green, Willie Evans, Benjamin Yelverton, Troy White, and Ontario Harper. To sign the online guest register, please visit www.porterfuneralhome.net Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary