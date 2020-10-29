1/1
Dr. Clyde Taylor
1935 - 2020
Dr. Clyde Edwin Taylor of Ridgeland died on October 24, 2020. He was 85.
Born August 16, 1935, in Natchez, he is the son of Clyde K. Taylor and Josephine Martello Taylor. He graduated from Natchez Cathedral, Mississippi State University, Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine and Tulane University School of Public Health.
His career included being in private practice, working for the USDA, being a charter faculty member of the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine and serving in the MS Air National Guard. He was very active in organizations working to improve his profession and received numerous awards during his career. He is a member of the Mississippi Veterinary Medical Association's Hall of Fame and the Mississippi Cattlemen's Hall of Fame, and is a past recipient of the National Extension Veterinarian of the Year and the Mississippi Veterinarian of the Year.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and sports fan and was very competitive. He also loved to socialize.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Jo Ann Hoggatt and Marilyn Jackson, and grandson Frederick Klaas.
He is survived by his children Terry Townsend (Mark), Robin McGraw, and Eddie Taylor; grandchildren Lesley Treese (Brandon), Hannah Bush (Devin), Emily Lauro (Tony), Charles McGraw, and Conner McGraw; great-grandchildren Madison Treese, Allie Treese, Devin Bush, and Anthony Lauro; sister Connie Lipscomb; and brother-in-law Clark Jackson.
A family graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30 at 1:45 p.m. at the Natchez City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Dr. Clyde E. Taylor Endowed Scholarship (Fund 500907) at this address: MSU Foundation, P. O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762.
Sebrell Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
01:45 PM
Natchez City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
