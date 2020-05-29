Clyde Williams
Mr. Clyde Lee Williams, 60, of Starkville, MS died on May 24, 2020 in Starkville, MS.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:30 P.M.- 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS
Graveside service will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Paul M. B. Church Cemetery, Starkville, MS.
Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Starkville, MS.
West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

Funeral services provided by
West Memorial Funeral Home
103 Jefferson Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-6674
