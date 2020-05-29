Mr. Clyde Lee Williams, 60, of Starkville, MS died on May 24, 2020 in Starkville, MS.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:30 P.M.- 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS

Graveside service will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Paul M. B. Church Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

