Colleen Marie Parker Obituary
Colleen Marie Parker, of Starkville, MS, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 52. Colleen was born to parents Wilfred White and Virginia Collins on April 21, 1966, in Greenville, PA. She grew up in Starkville and graduated Mississippi State University with a degree in Horticulture. Colleen worked with the Pete Garcia Company for the last ten years as a Sales Manager in Atlanta, GA. Colleen was married to Chuck Woodring, and they shared three children. Colleen loved flowers and gardens. She spent every spare moment working in her gardens, making them a landscape work of art and love. Her services were held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Starkville on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2PM. The cremation took place at the church where her ashes will remain. The family is grateful for the condolences. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
