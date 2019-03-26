Crystal Anderson Fisher, 35, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, surrounded by her family and friends. Visitation will be 1:00-3:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Skate Zone in Columbus. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm, with Rev. Mark Coker, officiating. Burial will be at Brooksville Cemetery. Crystal was born January 27, 1984, in Columbus to Lana Grissom Taylor and Sam Anderson. She attended Starkville Academy, Starkville City Schools and was a 2001 graduate of Old Dominion Christian School. She loved animals and enjoyed playing Candy Crush, but her true happy place was anywhere outside with a fishing pole in her hand. An excellent cook, she loved sharing this passion with her family. She was the Manager and Operator of Skate Zone Inc., in Columbus, MS, where she deeply cared for each of the children that she was able to "love on" every week at the rink. Known for crying happy tears for random strangers while watching Fixer Upper or The Voice, because all she ever wanted was the best for others. Crystal never met a stranger, and will for sure be remembered for being the life of the party, her quickness to always smile, and her larger than life presence in every room. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Chester and Theresa Anderson, and Hershel Grissom. Crystal is survived by her husband Adam Fisher; daughters Taylor and Kailey Fulgham, and her special niece Katelyn Perkins; parents Sam and Liddie Anderson, and Lana and Dale Taylor; sister Kelly Taylor; grandmother Helen Grissom; siblings Harley (Zack) Middleton, Matt (Molly) Taylor, Laura (Bradley) Starling, Brad (Leah) Mitchell, and Will (Laura) Mitchell; nieces Finley, Harper, Lucy, Nora Grace and Allie; nephews Hudson, Bryce, Hamp and Luke; mother-in-law Ginger Slanker, father-in-law Mark Fisher and her beloved pets Tut, Royal and Mozart. Pallbearers will be Kenny Berry, Denzel Hicks, Rotrick Morris, Isaiah Farmer, James Powell, Richard Weeks, Bob Nolan and Jaylon Blair. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Anderson Fisher Memorial Fund at Lowndes Funeral Home. Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary