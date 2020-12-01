Curtis Lee Reed, 84, passed away on November 29, 2020 at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was a maintenance mechanic with Mississippi State University, retiring after 34 of service and a member of Betheden Lutheran Church. He loved gardening, animals, riding his tractors, but most of all, he loved his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and making sure everybody was taken care of.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Clarence Reed and Lessie Mae Allen Reed; six brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife, Blondie Sue Livingston Reed of Louisville, MS; daughter, Brenda Ricks (Vernon) of Greenwood, MS; sister, Pearlene McCoy; grandchildren, Nicholas Ricks (Heather) and Bradley Ricks (Anita); great grandchildren, Henry, Clara, and Vonya; and loving caregiver and sister-in-law, Shirley Livingston.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Betheden Lutheran Church in Louisville, MS, with the funeral service immediately following.
Memorial donations may be made to: Betheden Cemetery Fund, 40 Livingston Rd., Louisville, MS 39339 or to charity of choice
.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.