David Lee Gillette, 35, passed on October 26, 2020 from Starkville, Mississippi. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the 1st Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade, as a scout for F troop attached to Task Force 2nd Battalion 2nd Infantry in Operation Al-Fajr in Fallujah, and elsewhere in Iraq from April 2004 through March 2005. F troop was awarded the Valorous Unit citation for their service.

Born in California, he was raised in Slidell, Louisiana. He attended college at the University of Colorado, Denver and later earned a massage therapy degree from Blue Cliff College in Gulfport, Mississippi. A nature photographer, he enjoyed spending time at the Noxubee Wildlife Refuge as well as other parks and wildlife areas. Kind and loving, he was remembered for making friends with everyone he met, and always helping anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Gillette, and his three brothers: Robert Bordelon, Shane Bordelon and James Bordelon. He is survived by his niece, Alexa Cucinello of Slidell and nephew, Landon Bordelon of Bay St. Louis. He made his home in Starkville where he was surrounded by a myriad of friends who took him in as family.

Military recognition and salute by members of the Rider Group of VFW Post 4272 in Columbus, MS and a memorial service have been scheduled for November 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bluff Lake at the Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge. Neil Tullos of Starkville, will conduct the service.

