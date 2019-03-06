David Walton Sanders, 70, passed away at his home Tuesday, March 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his beloved wife, Linda Crosby Sanders, his children, Leslie Sanders (granddaughter Elizabeth, grandson Sean O'Hara) his son Scott (wife Erin and grandson Matthew Walsh) and son Will (wife Ashleigh and Grandson James David Sanders). He also leaves a sister, Frances Sanders, and Mother in law, Jean Crosby. David and Linda were about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 10th. David was born in Starkville, MS, on March 18, 1948 and attended Starkville public schools where he met his sweet future wife Linda in history class, and then he attended East Mississippi JR College. He also completed a term of service with the MS National Guard. He developed a passion at a young age for the Cattle Business and continued that love in various capacities throughout his life… Owning two sale barns, Manager and Salesman for Prairie Livestock in West Point and brokering and selling cattle with E4 Cattle Company of Okolona, Mississippi, David was also a successful real estate professional who developed several local neighborhoods as well as being one of the founders of the Prudential Real Estate franchise in Starkville, MS. He also was an avid tennis player and had a love for coaching little league baseball for many years in which he influenced many young lives. He was a Deacon of First Baptist Church. He had a deep love for the Lord and often offered God's plan of salvation to others and showed much love for people of all walks of life in many untold ways. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church (106 East Lampkin Street, Starkville, MS 39759), St Jude (P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929), or the . Funeral services for David Sanders will be held Friday, March 8th at First Baptist Church at 1:00. Visitation will precede the service from 11:30-1:00. Chip Stevens Pastor will preside. You may go online at www.welchfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest register. Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary