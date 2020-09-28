Debra "Debbie" Wolfe Morgan passed away on September 24, 2020 at the age of 63. She was a devoted mother of five and a much beloved grandmother of eight grandchildren. She was a nurturer of both beautiful flowers and of bright young minds, having worked in childcare for most of her career. Debbie loved to tend her garden, especially with her mother, Frances. Her loss leaves a tremendous void, but her presence in so many lives has left an indelible legacy, living on in her children and her grandchildren whom she loved with her entire heart.?She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Eldon Wolfe. She is survived by her mother, Frances Wolfe; her husband James S Morgan II; her children, Brad English, Stacey McDonald, James S Morgan III, Dr. Timothy Morgan, D.O., and Lauren Hollis; her grandchildren, Madeline, Carami, Peyton, Connor McDonald, Harper Morgan, Rowdy Morgan, Adalynn Hollis, and Charleigh Grace Hollis. ?Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at New Horizons Christian Fellowship Church, with the memorial service immediately following for family and close friends.
