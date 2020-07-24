1/1
Debra "Debbie" Richardson
1958 - 2020
Debra "Debbie" Goodwin Richardson, age 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.  She was born on July 27, 1958 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to the late Don and Anita Goodwin.  She was a 1976 graduate of Winston Academy in Louisville, Mississippi.  Debbie lived most of her life in Starkville, Mississippi after her ten year residence in New Orleans, Louisiana working for Zapata Gulf Marine Corporation.  She worked for Mississippi State University for over 30 years in various departments and was loved by all.
Debbie will always be remembered for her heartfelt radiance, her passionate and playful spirit, those brilliant blue eyes and beautiful smile.  Her enthusiasm was infectious and her presence left an effusive energy to shine a light on those she loved.  She possessed a tenderness and sweetness that is missed in our world.  We will remember her quick wit and big unrestrained laugh and trust she is surrounded in joyful reunion with her brother and parents.  May her precious soul Rest In Peace.
Debbie is survived by her son, Adam Richardson of Caledonia, MS; grandson, Mason of Starkville, MS; sister, Beverly Goodwin, of Tuscaloosa, AL; three nephews, Will Goodwin of Nashville, TN, Taylor Silva of New York, NY, and Jake Goodwin of Nashville, TN.  She is preceded in death by her brother, Doug Goodwin of Starkville, MS.
To celebrate her life, graveside services will be held at Memorial Garden Park in Starkville, Mississippi on Sunday, July 26th at 6:00 pm.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in remembrance of the love Debbie had for all children.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Graveside service
06:00 PM
Memorial Garden Park
2 entries
July 24, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
July 24, 2020
Prayers lifted for family and friends. I’m so sorry for you loss. May she live forever in your hearts.
Ann Calloway Perrier
Friend
