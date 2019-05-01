Deborah Elaine Beck Williams, 67, of Starkville, MS, passed away on April 30, 2019 at her home in peace, surrounded by her family. She retired as an Executive Secretary for International Programs at Mississippi State University. She was also a member of Grace Christian Church. She had a passion for pottery, painting and sewing, but most importantly, her friends. She had a heart of gold and a giving soul. She treasured her children, but especially loved her role as "Grammie". She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her happy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Eugene Beck and Alice Beck Thomas; and sister, Carolyn Cooper. Debbie is survived by her husband, Johnny Floyd Williams of Starkville, MS; daughters, Jennifer Mills (Taylor) of Starkville, MS, Jessica Reed (Casey) of Brandon, MS; son, John Williams (Ivana) of Brandon, MS; grandchildren, Jade Justice, Morgan Mills, Brody Williams, John Titus Williams, Peyton Mills, Ryder Williams, Maxey Reed, Akira Williams, Lauren Mills, and Nolen Reed; sisters, Brenda Morrison, Margie Mason, Beverly Lyles, Michaela Kelso and Peggy Beck; and brother, Joey Beck. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS. Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Rev. Kenny Hodges will conduct the service. Graveside services will be at Reeds Chapel Cemetery in Stewart, MS conducted by Rev. Michael Stowell.



John 3:16



Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church or Palmer Home for Children. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary