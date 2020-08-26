Henderson, TN: Mrs. Della Bruce, age 100, passed away Monday morning August 24, 2020 at Henderson Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Della Elizabeth Bright Bruce was born in Choctaw County, Mississippi on November 27, 1919, to Walter and Myrtle Bright. She married Sanford Orlando "SO" Bruce on May 17, 1936. She was mother to five children and a housewife for many years. She became a resident of Starkville, MS in 1967. After the death of her husband, Mrs. Bruce entered the workforce and is best remembered as hostess at Ramada Inn and later, as receptionist for Dr. George Walker, longtime Starkville ophthalmologist. She was a member of the Starkville church of Christ and attended the church of Christ services at Henderson (TN) Health and Rehabilitation Center where she was a resident at her death.
Mrs. Bruce endured many hardships during her lifetime and emerged from them all as a self-sufficient and independent woman. She is best remembered for her happy smile and determined spirit. Her children recognize with grateful hearts the sacrifices she made so that each of them would prosper.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford O. Bruce, Sr., two sons, Sanford O. "Lanny" Bruce, Jr. of Memphis, TN, and Michael "MB" Bruce, of Starkville, a granddaughter, Allison Paige Bruce of Madison, MS, her brother, Joseph Bright of Starkville and her sister, Mildred Bright Nagle of Middlesboro, KY.
Mrs. Bruce is survived by her children, Sandra Bruce Highers (Alan) of Henderson, TN, Don P. Bruce (Peggy) of Madison, MS and Deborah Bruce Phillips-Hurst (George) of Centre, AL; her daughter-in-law, Donna Bruce Sigler of Atoka, TN; a sister, Nan Nelle Bright Gillis of Starkville; her grandchildren, Andra Hurst (Greg) of Germantown, TN, Kim Poston of Henderson, TN, Todd Bruce (Julia) and Jeffrey Bruce (Carrie) of Madison, MS, Sanford O. "Trey" Bruce (Edith) of Meriden, CT, Trisha Bruce Kessler of Hernando, MS, Micah Bruce Phillips and Matthew Phillips (Lacee) of Tuscaloosa, AL; her great grandchildren, Alexandra Toline (Morgan) of Arlington, TN, Arianna Hurst of Boston, MA, Graham Poston (Sarah) of Covington, TN, Annsley Poston of Henderson, TN, Alianne, Katie and Harrison Bruce and Ashley McGhee of Madison, MS, Sanford O. "IVan" and Bodhi Bruce of Meriden, CT, Brad and Parker Bruce Kessler of Hernando, MS, Sebastian Phillips of Tuscaloosa, AL and great, great grandchildren, Harper Grace and Easton Toline of Arlington, TN.
The family would like to recognize the nurses and staff at Henderson Health and Rehabilitation Center in Henderson, TN as medical heroes.
There will be a private family service at Starkville Memorial Garden in Starkville, Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society
or the American Heart Association
in her name as both heart attack and cancer impacted her life.