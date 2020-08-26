1/
Denise Betts
1935 - 2020
Starkville, MS

Denise W. Betts passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in West Point, MS. She was born September 7, 1935, in Oktibbeha County, MS, to Charles S. and Edna E. (Tomlinson) Whitt. She was 84 years old. Mrs. Betts was a retired Walmart associate.
Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Rev. Dickie Bryan will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Mike McManus, Jason McManus, Conner Haygood, Ronnie Englemann, Kaleb Englemann, and Randle Prisock.
Mrs. Betts is survived by 2 sons, Jimmy(Reba) Betts of Starkville, MS, Bobby(Ann) Betts of Starkville, MS, 2 daughters, Patricia(Roy) McManus of Carriere, MS, Donna(Bill) Lott of Starkville, MS, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her spouse, Robert Betts, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 545 Frye Rd., Starkville, MS, 39759.
To sign the guest registry, visit HYPERLINK "http://www.colemanfuneral.com" www.colemanfuneral.com

Published in Starkville Daily News from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Coleman Funeral Home
9150 Hwy 12 E
Ackerman, MS 39735
(662) 285-6628
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 24, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. Prayers and love for you all. Sorry we can't be there for the services.
Pam and Frankie Tomlinson
Family
August 23, 2020
We are thinking of you all with love and prayers!
Charlie and Becky Morris
Family Friend
August 23, 2020
Sorry to hear of your mother's passing. You are in our thought and prayers.
Max & Sandra camping friends
Max & Sandra Nichols
Family Friend
