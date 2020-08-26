Starkville, MS
Denise W. Betts passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in West Point, MS. She was born September 7, 1935, in Oktibbeha County, MS, to Charles S. and Edna E. (Tomlinson) Whitt. She was 84 years old. Mrs. Betts was a retired Walmart associate.
Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Rev. Dickie Bryan will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Mike McManus, Jason McManus, Conner Haygood, Ronnie Englemann, Kaleb Englemann, and Randle Prisock.
Mrs. Betts is survived by 2 sons, Jimmy(Reba) Betts of Starkville, MS, Bobby(Ann) Betts of Starkville, MS, 2 daughters, Patricia(Roy) McManus of Carriere, MS, Donna(Bill) Lott of Starkville, MS, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her spouse, Robert Betts, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 545 Frye Rd., Starkville, MS, 39759.
