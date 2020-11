Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Deonte's life story with friends and family

Mr. Deonte Marqueze Lawston, 22 , of Starkville, MS died on October 25, 2020 in Aberdeen, MS.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 12:00 P.M-6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside service and the Interment will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Memorial Garden Park, Starkville, MS.

