Mr. Dewey Allen "Pete" Cotton, 76, of Starkville, MS went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born April 8, 1943 in Samson, AL to Wilburn Fred and Frances Wilson Cotton. He was a resident of Starkville, where he was very active in the work of his Lord. He was Baptist by faith and a member of Meadowview Baptist Church. Pete was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He loved and was very skilled in anything that had to do with wood-working or using his hands. He loved gardening, flowers and outside activities and was a collector of many things. He loved yard sales and never passed up an opportunity to stop at one. He was a very outgoing person and never met a stranger. He was loved by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Elizabeth A. Landingham of Lynn Haven, FL; and one brother, Wilburn Fletcher Cotton of Missouri. Pete is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Cotton of Starkville, MS; sons, Samuel "Sammy" Cotton and wife, Brandy of Geneva, AL and William "Billy" Cotton of Montgomery, AL; brother, Raymond D. Cotton and wife, Ka of Vernon, FL; sisters, Gwen Stafford and husband, Jerry of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Betty Joyce Chaney and husband Lewis of Eufaula, AL, and Margie Aree Merrill of Luverne, AL; grandchildren, Kassandra and Daisy Cotton of Samson, AL and Sloan Cotton of Fairhope, AL; step-children, Bryan Collins and Charles Collins of Starkville, MS and Cindy Drogula of Columbus, MS. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews and a host of many special friends. A private family burial will be at a later date. Published in Starkville Daily News on May 1, 2019