Diane Michelle West Hurst, 60 of Starkville, Mississippi, went to be with her Savior on the evening of Thursday, May 23, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a valiant battle with cancer. The disease may have won the battle, but she through her faith in Jesus Christ has claimed ultimate victory. Born in Roswell, New Mexico on April 12, 1959, Diane was raised in Hot Springs, Arkansas, was a 1977 graduate of Lakeside High School, and then earned her BS in English with a Journalism minor from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. It was at HSU that she met the love of her life, Mark, and they were married on May 29, 1982 at Third Street Baptist Church in Arkadelphia. The couple spent 25 years of married life in Hot Springs before they and daughter, Chrissy, moved to Starkville to serve the Lord in ministry. Diane loved her family, but found her true calling in ministering to young people of all ages through baby-sitting, children's church, Sunday School, and AWANA. Most recently she found great pride in touching the lives of high school aged students through substitute teaching at Starkville High School. She was a constant force in the College ministry of Faith Baptist Church, with her magnanimous capacity for love enveloping many students over the course of the last ten years. Many came to Starkville and found a second "mother" in Diane. Diane served relentlessly and unselfishly everywhere she went and never sought any praise for what she did. When Diane touched your life, she left her fingerprints on your heart. All of the work she did over the years- reporting, secretarial, hostessing at McDonald's in support of Mark, welcoming children into her home, serving in churches, and raising her own daughter- was always done with humility and grace reflective of her love for the Lord. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, JL and Barbara West, and two brothers, David West and Dennis West. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mark Hurst, of Starkville, her daughter, Chrissy Hurst, also of Starkville, and her sister Debbie Tatom and husband, Curtis, of Texarkana, Texas, along with a multitude of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of dear friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 27th at 9:30 am at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00. Internment will take place at Memorial Gardens on Oktoc Road in Starkville. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International by going to www.gideons.org/donate and designating your gift in memorial to Diane. You can go online and sign guest register at www.welchfuneralhomes.com Published in Starkville Daily News on May 29, 2019