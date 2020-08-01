Ms. Dianna Thompson, 60, of Hattiesburg, MS, completed her journey on Earth and was received by Jesus on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital. John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life". A private family service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Ms. Thompson was born and raised in Starkville, MS and moved to Marietta, GA as a young adult, where she was married and raised her children. She returned to MS, residing in Hattiesburg the last several years.

She was preceded in death by her Father, George Thomas Thompson, of Marietta, GA.

She is survived by her Mother, Marilyn Thompson of Marietta, GA, sisters, Patty (Chris) Erwin of Acworth, GA, Missy (Todd) Allen of Canton, GA, Son, Christopher Booth of Marietta, GA, Daughter, Nikke Booth of Los Angeles, CA, nieces, nephews, a great nephew, and a community of friends in Hattiesburg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your local Church or Food Bank, as Dianna had a special love for spreading the Love of God and helping others.

