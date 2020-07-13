Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Dion Clanton, 50, of Spring, TX died on June 29, 2020 in Spring, TX.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Muldrow First Baptist Cemetery, Starkville,MS.

Interment will follow at Muldrow First Baptist Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

