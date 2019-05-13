Home

Donna Helen Brown Obituary
Donna Helen Brown South, 64, of Lynn Haven, FL passed away on Thursday, May 9 in Asheville, NC surrounded by her loving family and friends. Donna was born on July 23, 1954 in Pine Bluff, AR the second child of Lewis R. Brown, Sr. and Emily Helen Crump Brown. She will be remembered for her consistent love, strength, and humor! Services for Donna Helen Brown South will be held at Otts Funeral Home (4255 US-278 in Sulligent, AL 35586) on Tuesday, May 14; visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. and the service is at 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service for friends and family will be held at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church (222 N. Bonita Ave. Panama City, FL 32401) on Wednesday, May 22 beginning at 4:00 p.m.
Published in Starkville Daily News on May 14, 2019
