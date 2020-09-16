Dorris Louise Dikeman- Riddle, 95, (affectionately known as Bid) of Starkville, MS, went home to her Heavenly Father on September 4, 2020. Dorris was born on June 11, 1925 in Oologah, Oklahoma to Benjamin H. Dikeman and Emily Helen Whisenhunt- Dikeman. She grew up on a ranch which cultivated her love for animals. After earning her Associates Degree from Draughon's Business College in Tulsa, she began working for American Airlines. Her sister, Jimmie and her husband, Joe introduced Dorris to Joe's best friend, John Riddle. They immediately fell in love and married on September 6, 1953. John was the love of her life. Through John's employment, they traveled the world and lived in many countries.
Dorris, along with her sister, Jimmie, played high school basketball. The small team of only 8 girls that played for the Oologah Mustangs made it all the way to the state finals. Back then, there were no division teams. Dorris and Jimmie were quite the athletes and were given the nickname the Gold Dust Twins.
Dorris was a joy to be around. She was a small little thing but a HUGE personality. She was adored by many and she lived a beautiful life. She always had a smile on her face and was loved by everyone who knew her. Dorris was one of a kind –such a force in life, a little fireball. She made every person she met, feel special and loved. Dorris was the sweetest lady – always. Her family and friends will cherish the beautiful memories that they shared with her. She was an excellent bridge player and enjoyed playing dominoes.
Dorris is survived by her husband of 67 years, John William Riddle, of Starkville, MS; siblings, Jimmie Marie Dikeman-Brown (Joe), of Starkville, MS; and Robert (Bob) Myskey (Tary), of Nice, CA., and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Darrell Philip (Tom) Dikeman, of Oologah, OK; Margie (Pake) Dikeman-Brown, of Houston, TX; Cora Lee (Sally) Dikeman -Pilipovich, of Cocoa Beach, FL; & Darlene Dikeman- Van Pelt of Talala, OK.
The family wishes to thank Chastity Pate and her staff, at Family First Personal Care Providers, Dr. Drew Anthony, and Mary Coats, PT, Claiborne at Adelaide.
Due to Covid-19, the family held a private service at First Presbyterian Church in Starkville, with Rev. Dr. Martin Lifer officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Talala, OK.
Memorials in Dorris' honor may be made to Oktibbeha County Humane Society, 510 Industrial Park Rd., Starkville, MS 39759.
