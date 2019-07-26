|
|
Dorothy Nell Pickle Phillips, 86, passed away on July 26, 2019 at Forest Manor Nursing Home in Northport, Alabama. Dorothy was born on June 20, 1933 in Monroe County, MS. She was a school teacher in Pheba, MS and later at Starkville Academy, as well as the retired owner of Phillips Garden Center in Starkville, MS. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Starkville where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years and beloved by her class. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Nash Pickle, Sr. and Anna Lou Bruce Pickle; father of her children, Travis Denton Phillips, Sr.; her son, Travis Denton Phillips, Jr. (Denny); and son-in-law, Robert Allen (Bob) Schubert. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Phillips Schubert McLeod (Johnny) of Louisville, MS and Dianne Marie Phillips Pickren (Donnie) of Northport, AL; daughter-in-law, Martha Jackson Phillips of Starkville, including her grandchildren, Robert Travis Schubert (Jill) of Tupelo, MS, Stephen Travis Pickren and Joseph Donald Pickren, both of Northport, AL; Edwin Travis Phillips and David Denton Phillips, both of Northport, AL, Lindsey Pickren Colvin (Bobby) of Birmingham, AL and Adam Pickren of Atlanta, GA, three great grandchildren; and brother, John Nash Pickle, Jr. (Tina) of Tulsa, OK. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the service immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Clifton Curtis will conduct the service. Burial will be in Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville, MS.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 106 E. Lampkin St., Starkville, MS 39759. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on July 27, 2019