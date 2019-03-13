Home

Dr. Floyd Thomas Kellogg Obituary
Dr. Floyd Thomas Kellogg, 84, passed away on March 12, 2019. He was a retired professor of Microbiology at Mississippi State University and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. After retirement, he and his wife travelled abroad, visiting every country in Europe. He was an avid reader and enjoyed classical music. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Catherine Kellogg. He is survived by his wife, Joyce M. Kellogg of Starkville, MS; daughter, Kris Kellogg of Tampa, FL; son, Bill Kellogg (Yang) of Austin, TX; sister, Dot Donaldson of Aurora, IL; and five grandchildren. A private visitation and service is scheduled for Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with services immediately following. Burial will be in Memorial Garden Park Cemetery. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
