Dr. George Evans "G.E." Light, age 55, died peacefully with his family, from complications of congestive heart and kidney failure on June 18, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. He was born April 26, 1964, the beloved only child of Dr. Robley J. Light and Jeanne K. Light in Tallahassee, Florida. A memorial service for Dr. Light will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11 AM at Trinity Presbyterian Church (USA), 607 Hospital Road, Starkville, MS 39759, officiated by the Reverend Ron McDougald, interim minister First Presbyterian (PCUSA). In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Dr. Light's memory to the MSU Libraries, 395 Hardy Rd, P.O. Box 5408, Mississippi State University, MS 39762-5408, or to Casserole Kitchen, First Presbyterian Church (PCUSA), c/o Vicki Schramm, 110 Kingston Court, Starkville, MS 39759.
Published in Starkville Daily News on June 28, 2019