Duane Calvin Thomas went to live with our Lord, Jesus Christ on May 7, 2019. Duane was born on August 6, 1929 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He spent most of his life in Curtis, Arkansas. He graduated from Ouachita Baptist cum laude in accounting. After college he was called into the service. He married his bride Mildred Jones on September 15, 1950, and they spent 68 years together in married bliss. Duane spent his entire work experience in banking. He started out in Hollandale, MS, then Belzoni, MS and in 1973 he moved to Maben, MS where he eventually retired. Duane has many passions in life, including over 50 years in the Lions Club. If records were kept he probably sold more light bulbs than anyone in the entire Lions Club history. He was also a genealogist and imagine as I write this that he is reacquainting himself with relatives that have gone before and meeting relative from long ago that were gone before he was born. He also loved to cheer his Mississippi State Bulldogs. Duane is preceded in death by his parents David and Madge Thomas, his sister Marilyn Keys and his niece Anna Keys. He is survived by his beautiful bride Mildred, daughter Jackie of Kirkfield, MS, son Charles Thomas and his bride Sue of Midland, TX. Three grandchildren: Christopher and his bride Dianna; Jessica Rutledge and her husband Ryan, and Nathan and his bride Mari. He had three "greats", Isaiah, Jacob and Ascher. He also had two nephews Tom and David Keys of Hot Springs Arkansas. Although they are not "blood" relatives I want to recognize Peggy and Joe Pierce as being part of our family. Family has less to do with DNA than with relationships. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Maben, MS, with the funeral service immediately following. Interment will follow at Maben Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Maben United Methodist Church, 3997 Webster Street, Maben, MS 39750. Arrangements are being made through Welch Funeral Home, Starkville, MS. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on May 9, 2019