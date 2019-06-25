Dyan Montgomery Duncan, age 79, Fort Wayne, Indiana formerly of Starkville, MS died

June 22, 2019 at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne. Funeral services will be 11:00 am

Friday, June 28, 2019 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jesse Duncan officiating. Burial

will follow in Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in McShan, AL with Skelton Funeral Home

of Reform directing. Visitation will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6 - 8 pm at the funeral home. She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, E. B. Strickland and her brothers, Jackie Montgomery and Bud Strickland. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, William "Scud" Duncan; her daughter, Beth Coleman and husband, Troy; son, Randy Duncan and wife, Mary; three sisters, Jenni Strickland, Sandra Shell (Michael) and Delores Moore; five grandchildren, T. J. Palmer, Torey Coleman, Tyler Coleman (Brooke), Michael Duncan and Billy Duncan and four great-grandchildren, Lincoln Stinson, Azalea Coleman, Logan Coleman and MaKenna Holley. Dyan was born September 1, 1939 in Aliceville, Alabama to the late Jack and Helen Montgomery. She was a longtime resident of Starkville, Mississippi where she managed the Starkville Country Club for 6-7 years and had her own catering business. Dyan was a member of the Church of God in Starkville and was active in the Passion Pantry at the church. Dyan was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed life, college football, cooking and helping others. Pallbearers will be Alex Romanoff, Wayne Griffin, Randy Romero, T. J. Palmer, Billy Duncan and Michael Duncan. Honorary Pallbearers are John Kennedy, Richard Harthorn, and the entire staff of Miller's Merry Manor. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Passion Pantry, Starkville Church of God, 100 Locksley Way, Starkville, MS 39759. Published in Starkville Daily News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary