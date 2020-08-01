Edwinna Currie Edwards, 96, of Indianola, Mississippi, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Edwards was born on March 15, 1924, in Burns, Mississippi. She attended Starkville High School and Mississippi State College and received her Master of Education degree from Delta State University.
Mrs. Edwards' long career included 21 years as the elementary principal at Indianola Academy and 19 years as an instructor at Mississippi Delta Community College. Her last job was teaching computer skills to senior citizens through the Sunflower County Library System, finally retiring at age 91.
Mrs. Edwards' heart was always with her Lord and her family. She considered teaching to be a privilege and loved leading her students toward happier, productive lives.
Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Lamar Edwards, and a son, Fletcher Montgomery Edwards, II.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by two daughters, Patrice Edwards Creel of Raymond, MS, and Allenda Edwards Dorrough of Crestone, CO; and a son, Will Gray Edwards of New York, NY. She is also survived by six grandchildren: David Creel of Terry, MS; Stephen Creel of Starkville, MS; Samuel Creel of Raymond, MS; Melanie Dorrough of Parker, CO; Brandi Harvey of McDonough, GA; Stephanie Knight of Cleveland, MS; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pursuant to her wishes, Mrs. Edwards was cremated and there will be no memorial service. For those who had hoped to honor her with their presence, please take that time to engage a community service project or some random act of kindness in her memory. Memorials can be made to South Sunflower County Hospital in Indianola, MS, or to the charity of your choice
.
Burton Funeral Home of Indianola was in charge of arrangements.