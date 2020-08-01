1/1
Edwinna Edwards
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwinna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwinna Currie Edwards, 96, of Indianola, Mississippi, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Edwards was born on March 15, 1924, in Burns, Mississippi.  She attended Starkville High School and Mississippi State College and received her Master of Education degree from Delta State University.
Mrs. Edwards' long career included 21 years as the elementary principal at Indianola Academy and 19 years as an instructor at Mississippi Delta Community College.  Her last job was teaching computer skills to senior citizens through the Sunflower County Library System, finally retiring at age 91.
Mrs. Edwards' heart was always with her Lord and her family.  She considered teaching to be a privilege and loved leading her students toward happier, productive lives. 
Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Lamar Edwards, and a son, Fletcher Montgomery Edwards, II.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by two daughters, Patrice Edwards Creel of Raymond, MS, and Allenda Edwards Dorrough of Crestone, CO; and a son, Will Gray Edwards of New York, NY.  She is also survived by six grandchildren:  David Creel of Terry, MS; Stephen Creel of Starkville, MS; Samuel Creel of Raymond, MS; Melanie Dorrough of Parker, CO; Brandi Harvey of McDonough, GA; Stephanie Knight of Cleveland, MS; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pursuant to her wishes, Mrs. Edwards was cremated and there will be no memorial service.  For those who had hoped to honor her with their presence, please take that time to engage a community service project or some random act of kindness in her memory.  Memorials can be made to South Sunflower County Hospital in Indianola, MS, or to the charity of your choice.
Burton Funeral Home of Indianola was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home - Indianola
634 Highway 82 West
Indianola, MS 38751
662-887-1244
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Home - Indianola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved