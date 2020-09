Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Elbert Garciea Vaughn, 57 of Starkville, MS passed away August 15, 2020 in Starkville, MS.

His Graveside service Interment is Saturday September 5, 2020 @ 1:00 pm at Great Ebenezer Cemetery, Starkville, MS

Visitation will be Friday September 4, 2020 from 3-6 pm

at Hairston & Hairston Funeral Home .

Hairston & Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville, MS is in charge of the arrangements.

